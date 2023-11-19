RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — As travelers take to the roadways this holiday season, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds Virginians to buckle up to arrive alive.

Between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30 law enforcement will bring added awareness to the push to save lives with seat belts with the annual Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign.

“The good news is that fewer people who weren’t wearing a seat belt were killed in crashes so far this year, but we can’t become complacent,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Buckling up is the easiest and most effective thing you can do to protect yourself and others while driving.”

This year, fatalities among drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts are down 12 percent.

Here are a few seat belt safety tips from the DMV:

Kids First – Ensure children are buckled securely into the correct safety seat for their age and size.

Click It – Fasten your seat belt over your shoulder and hips and ensure you hear the “click”.

Adjust – Once buckled, make sure that your belt is tight across your hips and chest. Wearing your seat belt incorrectly (behind your back or under your arm) can cause serious internal injuries in a crash.

Keep It On – Even when caught in traffic or waiting in line at a drive-through, keep your seat belt fastened. Crashes can happen anywhere, and your seat belt is your first defense.

Every Time – Whether you are in the front or back seat, driving for hours or only minutes, always buckle up.

For more information on seat belt safety click here.