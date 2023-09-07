RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — As part of an effort to support Virginians, the DMV is allowing qualified vehicle buyers and sellers to transfer vehicle ownership electronically.

The electronic titling, or e-titling, program gives an individual selling a vehicle the ability to transfer the title through the DMV website to the intended buyer.

The seller, buyer and vehicle must meet certain criteria requirement in order to be eligible such as:

Buyer and seller must be Virginia residents with myDMV accounts

Sale is one owner to one buyer

No liens present on the title

No holds on customers’ accounts

Sale for a passenger vehicle (car, sport utility vehicle, truck; no trailers, mopeds or all-terrain vehicles)

“The next time you buy a car from someone who isn’t a dealer, you may be able to transfer

ownership without having to go to a DMV office,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, in a release. “With the launch of our reimagined website, we continue to look for innovative ways that allow Virginians to take care of their DMV business anytime and anywhere.”

For a complete list of requirments, visit their website.