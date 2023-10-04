RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, has launched an online pre-application form for Virginians seeking to get an original or new identification card, according to a press release.

The pre-application is part of the DMV’s “start anywhere” services, and allows residents to start certain applications for services from home such as: an original driver’s license, renewals or replacement, names change and originals IDs.

Customers can choose to upgrade their credentials to a REAL ID during the application process, according to the DMV’s release. The application can be started and submitted to the DMV from home in preparation for an in-person visit. A representative will access the application at the time of service.

The online application process also walks customers through exactly what documents they need to bring with them for their in-person visit.

“Our goal is simply maximizing customer experience,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, in a release. “Having the ability to start your application online before your trip to visit us will save you time so you can get back to your day. If you’d like to apply for an ID or driver’s license, I recommend starting online so you know exactly what documents to bring with you when you visit us in person.”

Customers can find the pre-application for IDs on DMV’s website under “Online Services,” but must visit a DMV customer service center to complete the process. Click here to make an appointment or reserve a spot for same-day service, or simply stop by during office hours.