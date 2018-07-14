Diesel fuel dispensed from regular grade pump at several Sam’s Club, Costco stores

Breaking News
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Sam’s Club spokesperson says diesel fuel was put into a regular grade gas tank at the terminal that supplies gas stations at several stores in the area. 

The spokesperson said the company was made aware of the issue at their two Sam’s Club stores in Chesapeake and on Virginia Beach Boulevard on Friday morning after customers reported issues filling up their vehicles.  

A manager at the Costco in Norfolk also confirmed to 10 On Your Side that they are experiencing a similar issues with their gas pumps. 

The stores are in the process of purging and cleaning their tanks. 

Anyone who pumped diesel into a car that should have had regular gasoline and experienced a problem should contact store management. 

