Diabetic man helped by quick-thinking grocery store employee

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A diabetic man who was having what could have quickly become an emergency walked by the right person at the right time.

Danielle Bird, an employee at United Supermarkets, grew up with a diabetic mother. So, when Robert Clark walked into the grocery store displaying similar symptoms, she knew exactly what to do.

“He said he needed to eat something really quick and I asked him, ‘Are you a diabetic?’ and he told me yes.”

Bird immediately sprung into action.

“I got him some orange juice, had him drink it. I took him to the salad bar, made his salad and then I just took him over to the dining room, sat him down, got him some water to drink and utensils to eat,” Bird said, “and then I told him that I’d watch over him until he was okay.”

To Robert and his wife Letitia, Bird’s actions meant everything.

“You just don’t know how good of a job she really did,” Robert said. “She actually saved me from falling, and I have fallen on this side of my head so many times…I just thank God she was there because I don’t know if I can handle another one of those.”

Assistant Service Manager Chris Evans said he is proud of his employees and the attention they pay to their guests.

“When you care about people and you know, you can see facial expressions,” Evans said. “If you’re really paying attention you can see something’s maybe not right there and maybe try to make it a little better.”

After helping Robert, Bird said she went back to work, thinking that was it—but he came back to thank her.

“He bought me a rose and then, of course, he wanted to give me a hug,” Bird said. “So, I hugged him a really good one and I told him, ‘You know when you get to feeling better come back over here to United and bring your wife. You can check out the salad bar.'”

Letitia said she is on-board and would love to meet Bird and thank her in person.

“Oh! That would be great! I haven’t seen her yet.”

“I told my wife I wanted her to meet Danielle,” Robert added. “She’s a hero.”

The Clarks said Bird’s actions that day meant the world to them and they encourage everyone to slow down a little and notice the people around them. They said, maybe you can help someone too.

The salad that Bird made for Robert, as well as the orange juice and everything he needed to get back on his feet, were on the house thanks to United.