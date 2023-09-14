WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem business owner who police say was kidnapped and sexually assaulted is speaking out.

FOX8 is not naming the victim or their business for her own safety.

On Sunday afternoon, police say a man entered her business on Reynolda Road just after it opened, threatened her with a hammer and sexually assaulted her.

“The devil came into my shop that day and took what he wanted,” the woman said.

Nearly two hours later, Winston-Salem police arrested Bryon Shane Martin not too far away. He was charged with first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping. This isn’t the first time he’s been arrested; he was released from prison on Aug. 18 after serving time for burning a public building.

The victim went back to work for the first time on Wednesday.

“I’m not going to let that define me,” she said. “I’m here to continue loving this neighborhood and staying with it.

While she tries to move forward, she has this message for other sexual assault victims.

“See it for what it is. It’s not your fault,” she said.

Officials say Martin did not know the victim and believe it was a random attack. He was given a $1 million bond.