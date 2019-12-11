Destroyed domestic violence shelter needs your help

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — This holiday season, domestic violence survivors on the Peninsula need your help.

Transitions Family Violence Services is a safe haven that assists women, men and children as they leave abusive relationships.

The shelter provides a home for 23 survivors, who usually stay at the shelter for about a month as advocates help them to court or doctors appointments.

But in late September, Transitions’ largest emergency shelter was flooded by its sprinkler system.

Director Sanu Dieng said the children were eating dinner when the building flooded. Now the damage is overwhelming and expected to cost thousands of dollars.

She adds grants and insurance will only cover so much.

“We’ve had it for years. It’s helped so many [people] primarily women and children have stayed in this place. We just want to make sure that we have a place when people want to flee and they make that decision,” Dieng said passionately.

Dieng said the end of the year, Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year, is one of the busiest times of the year, as many people leave abusers and seek safety.

“The timing is not the best, for something like this but we are continuing to do our best and house as many people as we can,” Dieng said.

The families were safely moved to safe houses all over Hampton Roads.

Longtime advocate Darryle Brown said the group is in crisis mode to rebuild, the home where families come to restore their lives.

“We ask survivors not to hold on the past and to live in the present and be hopeful for the future. So that is what we are doing,” explained Brown.

The organization is looking to partner with businesses for discounted prices on walls, painting, pipes, pluming and appliances.

“I’m just hoping that we can put everything back into it that was lost,” Dieng said.

Things needed to donate:

Children’s play room items — toys, tables, chairs, etc.

Room items — mattresses, comforters, pillows, etc.

Food, gas cards, etc.

Clothing items

“This place will never be the same, but it is an opportunity for us to fill the space back with love from community.”

The goal is to repair the building by February.

If you would like to help with the expenses, there’s a GoFundMe.

10 On Your Side is committed to help Break The Cycle of domestic violence in Hampton Roads. Here is a link to all of the local groups or agencies. The page also shares testimonials of survivors.

Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.

YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk

Phone: 757-625-4248

Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144

Avalon Center in Williamsburg

Phone: 757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach

Phone: 757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120

HER Shelter in Portsmouth

Phone: 757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.

Hotline: 757-485-3384

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233