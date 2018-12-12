Deputies warn residents of scam in York County

Breaking News
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a scam that was recently discovered by a county resident.

Deputies said in a Facebook post that a resident reported someone called them claiming to have a cut-off notice from Dominion Energy.

The resident reportedly told residents they received a number to call to prevent the disconnection of their electricity. The resident knew their bill was paid — and double-checked with Dominion.

Deputies say this resident ignored the scam call — and are encouraging residents to do the same.

