Deputies: Wanted man suffered gunshot wound to head before crash in Southampton pursuit

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Southampton County believe a wanted man who was the subject of a pursuit Tuesday was shot the head before crashing his vehicle.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office released additional information Wednesday about the pursuit, which happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday on Route 58.

The sheriff’s office has identified the man involved in the crash as Keshon Darius Reynolds, 20, of Roanoke.

Reynolds was wanted on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation at Barham’s Hill Road and Route 58 in the Drewryville section of Southampton County. Reynolds was the only person in the car.

A short pursuit began, in which deputies say Reynolds drove about a mile down the road before crashing into the woods. Reynolds was pulled from the wreckage and airlifted to Richmond.

Reynolds died at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond from his injuries Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

The Richmond Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to perform an autopsy Wednesday, but deputies say they believe Reynolds’ head trauma at the scene of the crash was consistent with a gunshot wound, not trauma from the crash.

Deputies also searched the vehicle and found a Taurus 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine and a 9 mm shell casing that matched the ammunition in the gun, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office will provide additional information once the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner gives the official cause and manner of death.

The sheriff’s office added that no deputies fired their weapons during the incident involving Reynolds.

Latest Posts: