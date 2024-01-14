ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 9, deputies said.

33-year-old Christopher Lee Campbell was last seen in the area of Emily Street located in Elizabeth City. He is around 6’5″, weighs around 155 lbs., and has a goatee. He has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue Aztec sweatshirt (as pictured).

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Campbell, please contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office (252) 338-2191.