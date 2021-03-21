Deputies investigating 2 separate incidents involving credit card fraud, shoplifting in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies are investigating two separate incidents that happened earlier this month involving shoplifting and credit card fraud.

On March 10, managers at the Dollar General in the 8100 block of Buckley Hall Road in Mathews County reported a shoplifting incident.

Officials say three subjects, two white men and a white woman, entered the business and stayed for about 45 minutes to an hour.

The woman was allegedly observed placing items in a black bag. The two men were also seen taking items to her to place in the bag.

All three subjects left the store without purchasing anything and drove away in a red, four-door Mazda.

On March 10, deputies say a citizen reported unauthorized charges made to their debit card.

Two separate charges totaling more than $165 were made. The financial institution was notified, and the debit card has been canceled.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or any other crimes in Mathews County is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-725-7001.