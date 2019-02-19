Demolition of pedestrian bridge near Commercial Place in Norfolk delayed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Work to demolish the elevated pedestrian bridge near Commercial Place along Waterside Drive has been delayed.

This is not the bridge one that connects the parking deck to the Waterside District. The bridge that is coming down has been closed for more than a year. It’s the one that connects the parking lot at the Sheraton Hotel to the ADP building.

According to city spokesperson Lori Crouch, the bridge no longer serves a purpose.

City officials said in a tweet Thursday morning the work has been postponed to a later date due to inclement weather.

The area from St. Paul’s Boulevard to Atlantic Street along Wateside was slated to be closed to all traffic and pedestrians from between 6 p.m. Friday through Monday, Feb. 25 at 5 a.m.

Since the demolition work is postponed, the entirety of Waterside Drive will remain open all weekend.