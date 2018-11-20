Demolition of ODU’s Foreman Field underway

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The first step in building a renovated stadium for Old Dominion University began Monday night among the first steps of demolition of the old stadium, 82-year-old, Foreman Field.

Two cranes tore down the stadium’s east side, with more demolition scheduled over the next few days.

“It’s just amazing to watch this come down as quickly as it has, kind of sad,” said ODU alumnus Robert Wolf. “I figure in a couple of week it’s just going to be a pile of rubble, you know, the way they’re going.”

Final Game at Foreman Field

The new 21,400-seat , $67.5 million stadium is expected to open on August 31, 2019, and will include modern seating with more leg room and comfort, new concessions stands and restrooms, as well as a new press box and a 5,000-square foot club.

“Better seating hopefully, a little more space,” Wolf said he hoped to see. “Improved concessions and just the overall atmosphere.”

The new stadium will be known as S.B. Ballard Stadium. No student fees will be increased to pay for its construction.

“This is something that you would typically do in about an 18-month construction cycle,” said ODU Vice President for Administration and Finance Greg DuBois. “There will be areas that will be memorials to Foreman Field and its history.”

Charlie Core, who used to be the fire marshal on campus, remembers when the football program re-launched 10 years ago.

“It was fun watching football getting started,” said Core. “It served its purpose and its going to be fun watching this one come down and the new one go back up.”

