DeAngelo Hall talks about what to expect with Redskins in 2019

HAMPTON (WAVY) -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is back in his home area, once again hosting his annual Hampton Roads Youth Foundation event.

The event got underway Friday night with a Casino Night, and it concludes on Saturday with a youth football camp at Hampton University.

Tomlin sat down with Sports Director Bruce Rader to talk about the importance of giving back to his community and what to expect from the Steelers following a season that saw them miss the playoffs.

