HAMPTON (WAVY) — The stars were out for the annual Hampton Roads Youth Foundation event. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin always makes time for this event in his home area and he always brings along some of his friends, including the recently retired DeAngelo Hall.
The Chesapeake native now works for the NFL Network and he joined Bruce Rader on the Sportswrap to talk about his new career, how he thinks the Redskins will do this season and who he thinks should be the Redskins starting quarterback.
Watch the complete interview on WAVY.com.
DeAngelo Hall talks about what to expect with Redskins in 2019
