DeAngelo Hall headlines Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame class

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Former NFL All-Pro defensive back DeAngelo Hall headlined the 2019 Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame class which was inducted on Thursday night at Chrysler Hall.

Hall played for the Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins and had 43 interceptions in his 14 year career.

The Chesapeake native was a multi-sport star at Deep Creek High School before going to Virginia Tech.

No an analyst for the NFL Network, Hall says he owes a lot of his success to his days at Deep Creek.

“I’ve got a older brother, Tyrone, if it wasn’t for him instilling the edge to play football and the mindset and demeanor, and those coaches having the standards, they have really instilled a lot of things in me along the way along with Virginia Tech,” Hall said.

“There was no way I would have been able to play 14 years in the NFL if I didn’t grow up in the 757, in Camelot and go to Deep Creek, without a doubt.”

Here’s a list of all of the inductees in the 2019 class:

La’Keshia Frett (Hampton) was the nation’s top basketball recruit while at Phoebus High School and went on to play in two final fours at University of Georgia. She had a fine career in international play and in professional leagues.

Matt Kelchner (Christopher Newport Univeristy) launched the football program at CNU and quickly took the Captains to national prominence. He retired with a career record of 109-60 with 10 conference titles and nine appearances in the NCAA Div. III playoffs.

Gary Lavelle (Virginia Beach) had a long career as an outstanding major-league relief pitcher and then settled in Virginia Beach. As coach at Greenbrier Christian High School, he won 12 state titles and 556 games. He is now coach at Bryant and Stratton College in Virginia Beach.

Buster O’Brien (Virginia Beach) set passing records at Princess Anne High School that lasted for four decades. He was an all-conference quarterback at University of Richmond and later served as a circuit court judge in Virginia Beach.

The late Joseph Echols (Norfolk State University) started as head football coach and, as athletic director at NSU, played an instrumental role in the expansion of NSU athletic program. Apart from Norfolk State, he was a respected baseball official, a Negro League baseball player and a football scout for the legendary Vince Lombardi. Echols died in 1977.