Deadly plane crash that killed 14 sailors on USS Nimitz happened 40 years ago today

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Wednesday marks 40 years since the deadly plane crash onboard the USS Nimitz supercarrier (CVN-68).

The crash happened on May 25, 1981, when the Nimitz was conducting night training exercises 60 miles off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.

14 sailors died and more than 40 others were hurt when the EA-6B Prowler surveillance plane crashed on landing.

Today, WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins is speaking with a former sailor who was onboard the ship at the time of the crash. Look for her story coming up.