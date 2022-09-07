CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is currently at the scene of a reportedly deadly accident involving a vehicle and an Amtrak passenger train.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, deputies released a traffic alert to community members, announcing that a motor vehicle accident had occurred at the railroad tracks near the Roxbury Road and Barnetts Road intersection.

Around 15 minutes after that initial release, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office released another statement, explaining that the accident was fatal. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office told 8News that there was one person dead-on-arrival and that everyone on the Amtrak train itself is okay.

The Charles City County Fire Department and Virginia State Police are also reportedly providing support in the area. Passengers on the train have reached out to 8News and said they are still being kept on the train at this time.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Charles City County Sheriff’s Office announced that Roxbury Road had returned to regular traffic.

There is no further information available at this time.

The scene near the crash. Photo: Tyler Hall / 8News

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.