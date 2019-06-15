Dead, leatherback sea turtle recovered near Chic’s Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium Stranding and Marine Science Center Response Team recovered a dead, leatherback sea turtle near Chic’s Beach on Saturday.

The team was able to recover the turtle’s body from the Chesapeake Bay around 9 a.m. using a hydraulic lift to get into the back of a truck.

Before lifting the turtle from the water, the team borrowed a kayak from a citizen nearby to haul it closer to the shore.

The team told 10 On Your Side’s Lex Gray that the leatherback species is the largest of the sea turtles, and this one in particular looks younger despite its large size.

There’s no obvious cause of death, the team says. A veterinarian will perform a necropsy to determine what actually happened.

