Day 8: Protests continue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (FOX21) — Protesters gathered despite the rainy conditions at City Hall in Colorado Springs on the eighth consecutive day of protests calling for justice for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him at the neck.

Warning: Videos and photos may contain profanity.

2:30 p.m.

Protesters at City Hall passed the megaphone around and people were able to share their thoughts.





On Friday, protests remained peaceful throughout the day and a crowd still remained outside city hall 135 minutes past curfew.

The curfew, issued by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., which started Wednesday, June 3. It’s set to end Monday, June 8, but could be extended.

Colorado Springs Police are now investigating an incident that occurred at a protest in downtown on Wednesday where a woman was injured after an incident with a Jeep. Police are asking the public for any videos not already shown in the media regarding this incident.

