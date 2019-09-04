Dare County residents, visitors begin evacuations ahead of Hurricane Dorian

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Evacuation orders are up for most locations across the Outer Banks.

It has already started for visitors.

Come Wednesday morning, it’s go time for people who live there.

“We’re boarding everything up, we’re putting the shutters up. I got shutters on this one so we just close them up and screw them off, these we put plywood on,” said Clayton Twine.

Boarding up windows is not new to Twine.

“Oh no, I’ve done this a many a times,” he said.

That’s because of this house’s history.

Clayton Twine’s house

“My father and I built this when I was 17, now I’m 75, that’s how old she is.”

So he said when he hears hurricane, he knows what to do. But to him Hurricane Dorian sounds different.

But this is the first time that I’ve been really worried cause of the large storm that it’s been moving so slow.”

He is not the only one worried. Leaders have already ordered the mandatory evacuation. So any visitors to the area are pumping gas and heading out

“It is what it is. I mean I knew it was a chance when we left Virginia to come down here. We took a gamble and we enjoyed ourselves while we were down here and would have liked to stay longer. The kids are a little upset,” said Robert Garrison.

Many people booked to stay the whole week.

“We’re trying to enjoy our vacation, which we were supposed to have for a full 7 days, but we’re shorting it to about a couple of days,” said Don Price

But visitors like Price say their safety outweighs their disappointment.

“Very disappointed. We look forward to it every year, so we don’t want to leave, but we feel like it’d be safer to leave right now,” he said.

While everyone prepares for the worst, Clayton says he is keeping a sharp eye on the storm in hopes they’re spared.

“Because is the size of the storm and it looks like it’s gonna hit us right now, but the wind will, hopefully the wind will be down to maybe 85 I hope, that’s all you can do.”

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, evacuations for residents begin here in Dare County.