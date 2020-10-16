Dairy Queen celebrating First Responders with special offer on Oct. 26

Free Combo Meal and Mini Blizzard for All First Responders

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – National First Responders Day will be celebrated on Oct. 28 this year, but Dairy Queen plans to show its appreciation early.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen locations will recognize local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical service providers* with a free combo meal and mini blizzard.

In addition, 20% of sales from that day will be donated to Vigilant Watch, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving those who serve.

“The DQ Team knows the commitment that First Responders make to the Hampton Roads community. These heroes work in incredibly stressful environments and show their dedication every day. This year instead of offering them a great deal on October 28 like everyone else; we’re honoring them a couple days early on October 26,” said Matthew Bean, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen.

This is the third year Dairy Queen is recognizing First Responder Day.

Any First Responder in uniform can visit one of the locations listed below on October 26 to receive their free combo and free mini Blizzard.

Participating Chesapeake DQ Locations:

200 S. Battlefield Blvd

943 N. Battlefield Blvd

4024 Portsmouth Blvd

3220 Western Branch Blvd

Participating Virginia Beach DQ Locations:

1925 Landstown Centre Way

1585 General Booth Blvd

1324 Kempsville Rd

1093 Independence Blvd

Participating Peninsula DQ Locations:

12999 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

219 Fox Hill Rd, Hampton

Participating Norfolk DQ Location:

9636 Granby St

Participating Franklin DQ Location:

1418 Armory Dr

Participating Windsor DQ Location:

61 W Windsor Blvd

*First Responders include EMS, Firefighters, Police, and Sheriff. Must be in uniform to qualify.

