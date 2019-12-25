Cut down on holiday waste with these recycling tips

(NBC) — Christmas produces a lot of joy…and garbage.

Americans produce 25 percent more trash between Thanksgiving and Christmas according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“That equals about 1,000 pounds per household in America,” notes Pete Keller of Republic Services.

You can help lower that number by recycling delivery boxes, product packages and food containers that are empty, clean and dry.

Still, some things shouldn’t go in your recycling bin and can actually do more harm than good.

Garland and Christmas lights can get caught in sorting machinery, and shouldn’t be tossed.

Dead batteries and old cellphones also shouldn’t go in the curbside trash or recycling. Those materials can post a health and environmental hazard.

Cheat Sheet: What not to put in your recycling bin…

Bubble wrap

Cellophane

Plastic bags (try recycling shopping bags at your local grocery store)

Christmas lights

Ribbons

Bows

Batteries (see recycling and disposal tips below)

Food packaging and waste

Clothing and shoes

Holiday lights

Electronics (see recycling and disposal tips below)

Foam packaging

General recycling tips:

Don't bag your recyclables. "In most of the country recyclables must be put directly into your recycling container. The bags wreak havoc on our recycling equipment," says Walters. "Also, recycling is separated one item at a time so don't bundle recyclables into boxes and containers because they likely will be rejected and sent to landfill."

Cap it. If you want to recycle plastic lids, they need to be attached to their container, as they're too small to get recycled alone.

Size matters. If recyclable materials are smaller than a credit card, they will likely end up in the landfill or jam up the sorting equipment during the recycling process, says Walters.

Think reduce and reuse before recycling. "Investing in some fashionable dishware for the holiday season and using reusable cloth napkins is a nice way to reduce the overall amount of waste we generate," says Walters.

