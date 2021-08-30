Currituck schools now requiring masks

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County Schools is now requiring masks indoors after originally making them optional.

Students and staff will have to wear masks indoors and on school buses, but masks are not required outdoors when social distancing can be maintained.

The Currituck Board of Education unanimously approved the changes in an emergency meeting on August 21, saying that while case counts were still low, the number of unmasked close contacts needed to quarantine after was disruptive. For example, 11 students had tested positive for the week of August 23, resulting in more than 140 quarantines.

“This was a difficult decision and, furthermore, it is important for families to understand by following these guidelines, student quarantines can be significantly reduced, as well as eliminating the need for many restrictive measures during the course of the school day,” the board said.

The new policy went into effect Monday, August 30.

Dare County Schools are also considering a universal mask requirement after starting the school year with masks optional. The Dare County Board of Education is holding a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss masking.