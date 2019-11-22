CSX: Change coming to railroad crossing where woman died in March

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — CSX railroad officials say change is coming to a railroad crossing where a woman died in March after being hit by a train.

CSX and Chesapeake are “actively working” to upgrade the crossing at Snowden Street with active warning devices, media relations employee Sheriee S. Bowman wrote in an email Thursday.

CSX has completed signal design plans and is working with the locality on construction agreements, she said.

“Once all of the agreements are finalized and the funds to meet the estimate are received, we can begin the process for construction and installation,” she added.

She did not provide additional details on the time frame for the process to be completed.

In March, 28-year-old Taylor Romanczyk died at the crossing when a CSX train hit her.

In May, a city spokesperson said the city will spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to put in new lights and crossing gates.

The railroad is tasked with deciding when it will install the equipment.