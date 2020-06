VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A crow was rescued from a tree at Bayside High School on Friday morning after being tangled in fishing line and getting stuck in the tree.

Virginia Beach firefighters used a ladder truck to help Virginia Beach Animal Control reach the bird, which suffered a minor injury to its leg.

The fire department says the crow will be returned to the wild after treatment.

Photos from the scene show the fishing line still wrapped around its talons