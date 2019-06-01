If you need help after Va. Beach mass shooting, here’s where you can find it

Hampton Roads, Va. (WAVY) — Help can seem impossible to find in times of need. 10 On Your Side has created a list of different organizations that assist in free crisis counseling following Friday’s shooting tragedy in Virginia Beach.

Humana has counselors and work/life specialists available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-673-1154 to provide free, confidential assistance to anyone needing help and support in coping with the Virginia Beach tragedy and its aftermath

Crisis Response Canines: Highly trained crisis response dogs are here to provide comfort and support to yesterday’s Municipal Center shooting victims and their families. 1 (609) 464-3709

Free babysitting for any family members of the shooting victims

The Disaster Distress Helpline: 1 (800) 985-5990 or text ‘talkwithus’ to 66746

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1 (800) 950-NAMI or text NAMI to 741741

Beach Counseling Center: 24/7 this weekend. 1 (757) 233-1500

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1 (800) 273-8255

Emergency Communications: 911 and 1 (757) 385-5000

Va Beach Crisis Response Team: 1 (757) 385-0888

The Family Assistance Center (FAC) is at Princess Anne Recreation Center located at 1400 Nimmo Pkwy. Representatives are on site to provide resources for survivors, families and city employees. The FAC will be open through Friday, June 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The city says details on each day’s services are to come.

