PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman admitted to police she drove the person who shot the father of her children to the scene of the crime, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WAVY TV 10.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Rocco Nixon, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Angel Peterson-Bryant is charged with accessory after the fact of murder second-degree and obstruction of justice (material false statements) in the case.

In court documents, Peterson-Bryant admits driving the shooter to Gifted Minds Academy daycare center on King St. in Portsmouth Thursday morning.

The shooter confronts the victim, who was at the center to pay his bill, a source confirmed to WAVY. Nixon was shot several times.

Court documents identify the shooter as Peterson-Bryant’s boyfriend, although Portsmouth Police have not named him as a suspect at this time.

Peterson-Bryant reportedly drove away from the scene in her red Kia SUV and eventually went to Virginia Beach.

During her interview with police, court documents state she admitted she met up with the shooter at a motel in Virginia Beach, did not call 911 and did not attempt to report the shooting.

The court documents also state she deleted a text message thread in her phone with the suspect upon questioning and examination of her phone.

The criminal complaint reads, “Peterson-Bryant aided (shooter) after the shooting to include cohabiting in a motel where it is probable statements were made, and arranged prior to contact with police.”

Police announced her arrest Friday morning.

Peterson-Bryant and Nixon have two children together, who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, WAVY News has confirmed through the court document and a source.

As WAVY reported Thursday, there were no children in the Portsmouth daycare at the time of the shooting.

Seven evidence markers were visible on scene.

