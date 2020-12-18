YPSO releases video of suspects in robbery, shooting at York County 7-Eleven

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have released surveillance video from a robbery and shooting at a York County gas station in the hopes the public will identify those involved.

The robbery happened just after 10 p.m. Dec. 9 at a 7-Eleven in the 8600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway in York County, authorities said.

During the robbery, a 40-year-old male employee was shot multiple times and injured. The sheriff’s office said Friday that the last they had heard, he was in stable condition.

Surveillance video released Friday shows two people involved. The first male walks into the store wearing a blue shirt and black pants and goes behind the counter. The sheriff’s office said this person is the one who eventually shot the store employee.

The second male wears a black and gray hooded shirt and white tennis shoes. In the video, he walks through the store as if he’s shopping.

At the end of the surveillance video, there are two vehicles of interest: a white sedan that is leaving — which may be the suspect vehicle — and a gold car at the gas pumps. The gold car was a bystander who may have information on the shooting.

After the incident, the sheriff’s office asked Edgehill residents to check their cameras for suspicious activity between 9:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Dec. 9.