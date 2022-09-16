YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies are searching for a person who robbed the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway in Yorktown on Friday morning, reportedly with a hatchet.

The suspect is described as a tall white male with white hair and a muscular build. He was wearing blue medical gloves, blue jeans, a gray or white long-sleeve shirt, sunglasses and a straw hat, deputies say.

He also was reportedly carrying a hatchet, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says there are no photos at this time but they’ll release them as soon as they’re available.

Anyone with information is asked to call their Facebook Tip Line at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.