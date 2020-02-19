York sheriff’s office seeks information after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Taco Bell parking lot

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are looking for information on a red SUV after it struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Taco Bell restaurant Feb. 3.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the two-tone, older-model Ford SUV was described as a white woman between the age of 40 and 50.

The pedestrian was struck around 5:50 p.m. in the parking lot at 5230 George Washington Memorial Highway.

Anyone with information on the SUV, its driver, or the incident should contact the sheriff’s office at 757-890-4999, or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Refer to report no. 2000447.

