York sheriff’s office releases suspect information in shooting at Tabb Middle basketball court

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted an update on Facebook Tuesday with some suspect information relating to a shooting at the basketball courts at Tabb Middle School.

According to the update, investigators have obtained video showing a person shooting at another person as they ran into the woods near the buses at the school.

The person with the weapon is described as a Black male about 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was wearing all black in the video and had “small dreadlocks,” a durag and black crocs.

The sheriff’s office did not release an image or the video.

Authorities said the gunfire happened around 4:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Deputies arrived on scene at the middle school but could not find a victim or suspect.

