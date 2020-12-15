YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted an update on Facebook Tuesday with some suspect information relating to a shooting at the basketball courts at Tabb Middle School.
According to the update, investigators have obtained video showing a person shooting at another person as they ran into the woods near the buses at the school.
The person with the weapon is described as a Black male about 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was wearing all black in the video and had “small dreadlocks,” a durag and black crocs.
The sheriff’s office did not release an image or the video.
Authorities said the gunfire happened around 4:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Deputies arrived on scene at the middle school but could not find a victim or suspect.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- York sheriff’s office releases suspect information in shooting at Tabb Middle basketball court
- Sister of man killed by police in Richmond blasts ‘ineffective’ law signed by governor Tuesday
- With Electoral College vote in, McConnell recognizes Biden’s win
- COVID-19 vaccine is not an ‘end-all,’ Tijuana residents are told
- Senate committee debates competing COVID-19 relief bills for live event industry