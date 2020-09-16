York sheriff’s office: 2 stolen vehicles recovered, 4 juveniles in custody

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says four juveniles were taken into custody after two stolen cars were recovered Tuesday morning.

Deputies recovered the vehicles in the Yorktown and Lackey area early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says suspects attempted to steal another vehicle, but couldn’t figure out how to release the parking brake.

The four juveniles taken into custody are from Newport News and Hampton, the sheriff’s office says.

People who live in the Yorktown and Lackey area are asked to check their vehicles for missing property.

Those who discover they have things missing should call the sheriff’s office at 757-890-3621 to file a report.

Those with home security systems are asked to check to see if they captured any suspicious activity. Those with footage can email it to shelley.ward@yorkcounty.gov.

Latest Posts: