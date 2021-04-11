York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office looking for video, information after a person was shot

YORK Co., Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help after they say a person was shot Sunday morning.

According to first responders, they got a call around 4:25 a.m. for a shooting in the front yard of a home in the 100 block of Ivy Arch.

When they got on scene, deputies say they found the victim who was later taken to a hospital.

10 On Your Side is working to learn how that person is doing this morning.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for people in the area to look at their home camera systems and email any findings to shield@yorkcounty.gov.

Community members can also call the Crime Line at 757-890-4999 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

