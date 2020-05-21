York-Poquoson Sheriff’s need help identifying person possibly involved in vandalism cases

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s with identifying a person possibly involved in numerous vandalism cases.

The subject pictured may be connected with vandalization in several areas around the Tabb Library, and Tabb YMCA in Yorktown.

These incidents occurred between May 19 and May 21.

The unique jacket worn in the photo may be recognizable.

(Photo courtesy York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

If you know the identity of the person pictured, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or via the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Refer to report number 2001608/2001618.

Latest News