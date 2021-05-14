York deputies searching for person after armed break-in at Tabb area home

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed break-in at a home on Tabb Lakes Drive Friday night.

The sheriff’s office said the break-in happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Tabb Lakes Drive in the Tabb area of York County.

Deputies arrived on scene and talked to a person who said an unknown male forced his way into the residence armed with a silver handgun.

The male demanded money, searched the house and left in an unknown direction. The sheriff’s office doesn’t know whether he was on foot or in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries to the victim and no shots were fired during the incident.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance systems to see if they can see anything helpful shortly before and after 7 p.m.

The person is described as a Black male wearing dark clothing and a black “COVID-style” mask. He was carrying a silver handgun. Authorities said he is about 6 feet tall with short hair.

Those who have video of the person involved in the break-in should email Ring or security video links — not video files — to shield@yorkcounty.gov. Those who send the footage links should include their address and contact information in the email.

Those who have video that cannot be emailed please call 757-890-4999.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.