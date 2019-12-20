Yacht owner accused of sex crimes involving juvenile extradited back to Mathews

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Mathews County yacht and business owner accused of sex crimes involving a juvenile employee under the age of 16 was extradited back to Mathews this week.

William “Billy” Hooper had been in custody in Maryland since November 22, after he was arrested without incident in La Plata, Maryland. Authorities said they were “inundated with calls, messages and social media reports” that helped lead to his arrest.

He was formally charged in Mathews with human trafficking, solicitation of prostitution of a minor under 16 years of age, forcible sodomy, 2 counts of manufacture child pornography and use of communications systems to facilitate offenses involving children.

The alleged offenses happened between April 1 and June 1 of 2019, while the juvenile was employed aboard Hooper’s 59-foot yacht, which is registered to Hooper’s business, Williams Wharf Oyster Company, LLC. Authorities say they found graphic images involving Hooper and child during a search of the yacht and business, as well as graphic material the featured “unidentified victims.”

A 52-year-old Hayes woman, Jennifer Mae Hutchens, has also been charged in the case.

Hooper’s being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center and is expected to be arraigned on Monday, December 23 in Mathews County General District Court.