Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

Woodstock, Virginia man arrested in fatal West Virginia crash involving UTV

Crime

by: Douglas Fritz

Posted: / Updated:

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) — State Troopers from the Princeton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Montcalm area of Mercer County. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Investigators said a Jeep Cherokee hit a UTV. The driver of the side-by-side, Corey McKinney, was killed in the collision. His wife, Sabrina McKinney was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is not known.

The driver of the Jeep, Ricky Olivo, Jr. of Woodstock, Virginia is being charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI causing serious bodily injury and driving on a suspended license. The case is under investigation by Trooper J.L Wood.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories