Woman’s death ruled homicide after video shows Norfolk house was intentionally set on fire

The fire on Somme Avenue in Norfolk in August 2021 that was ruled arson. Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have ruled the death of a woman found inside a burning Norfolk home back in August as a homicide after video footage showed the fire was intentionally started.

In a press release Monday, police didn’t share additional details, but did say the fire was a result of arson. There was no suspect description or video shared with the release.

10 On Your Side reached out to request the video, but police said they will not be releasing the video at this time.

The victim, 69-year-old Leslie Vaughan, was found dead on August 12 as firefighters responded to the house fire in the 3500 block of Somme Avenue.

Those with information in the case are asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.