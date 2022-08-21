NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that happened early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 800 block of W. Brambleton Ave, near EVMS and Norfolk General, around 12:15 a.m. for a report of a person in the road.

The woman was taken to Norfolk General with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

She was identified on Monday as 25-year-old Alexis Hicks, of Chesapeake.

Norfolk police believe she was hit by a car, but don’t have a description or photo of the suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.