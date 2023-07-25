HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was seriously hurt in a stabbing Thursday morning in Hampton, police say.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Doolittle Road, just off Mercury Blvd. The woman was found at the scene with stab wounds that are life-threatening, police say, and was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information and other details in the case have been released at this time, but the stabbing does appear to be domestic-related, police say.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.