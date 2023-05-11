CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are investigating the shooting of a woman Wednesday night in the Deep Creek area.

Police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Geneva Avenue, at the Geneva Square apartments off Gilmerton Road and Canal Drive.

She was taken to the hospital, but police did not have an update on her condition as of Thursday morning.

No suspect information is available at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.