Woman shot, injured on Timber Lane in Chesapeake Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake said an 18-year-old woman was shot and injured Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Timber Lane around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital. Her injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

