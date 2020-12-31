Woman shot, injured on Timber Lane in Chesapeake Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake said an 18-year-old woman was shot and injured Wednesday night.
Police responded to the 2000 block of Timber Lane around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
She was taken to a local hospital. Her injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.
The incident is under investigation.
