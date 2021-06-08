Woman shot early Sunday morning on North King Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot early Sunday morning after getting into a fight with another woman on North King Street in Hampton, police say.

Police say they were notified around 4:45 a.m. for a shooting that just happened in the 900 block of N. King Street, near the convergence with Rip Rap Road. The 25-year-old victim was found in the area and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation found the victim was shot by another woman after an altercation, though the identity of the suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.