Woman set to be sentenced for role in murder of Norfolk teacher

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The woman who admitted to her role in a Norfolk teacher’s murder will soon find out how long she will spend behind bars.

A judge is scheduled to sentence Teniqu Cushman on Friday.

Cushman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in 2018, in a case of mistaken identity. Her lawyer says she could face up to 10 years in prison.

Cushman was at the center of a love triangle between Edward Shaw and Alex Novak.

Court documents show emails where Cushman and Shaw discussed killing Novak. The complaints include she thought he was verbally abusive and responsible for her losing her job. On New Years Eve 2017, Shaw attempted to shoot Novak.

Instead, he shot and killed Novak’s friend, Caroline Hendrix, a beloved Norfolk elementary teacher.

Shaw pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January and could face up to 40 years in prison.