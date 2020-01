A woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run Friday morning in the Norview area of the city.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run Friday morning in the Norview area of the city.

The woman was walking in the 6100 block of Sewells Point Road just before 8 a.m. when she was struck.

Police didn’t have a description of the vehicle when first contacted by 10 On Your Side, but check back for updates on this breaking news.