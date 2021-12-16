Woman seriously hurt in shooting on Slater Avenue in Buckroe area of Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot inside a home on Slater Avenue in the Buckroe area of Hampton on Thursday morning.

Dispatchers got a call reporting the shooting in the 500 block of Slater Avenue, near Reynolds Drive, at 7:23 a.m.

Police said they found the victim inside a home but there’s no suspect information at this time.

WAVY has a crew headed to the scene.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

