Woman seriously hurt in shooting near Deep Creek Blvd. and Jefferson St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday morning in Portsmouth.
It happened around 8;45 a.m. near the intersection of Deep Creek Blvd. and Jefferson Street, and the woman was found in the area with a gunshot wound, police said in a tweet.
No suspect information or other details are available at this time.
