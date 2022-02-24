Woman seriously hurt in shooting near Deep Creek Blvd. and Jefferson St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday morning in Portsmouth.

It happened around 8;45 a.m. near the intersection of Deep Creek Blvd. and Jefferson Street, and the woman was found in the area with a gunshot wound, police said in a tweet.

No suspect information or other details are available at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

