Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for dealing drugs with in possession of a gun

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman from Hampton has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for distributing drugs while in possession of a firearm.

Marquita Meredith, 37, was sentenced Thursday for distributing cocaine from her house in Hampton.

Meredith has seven children and was pregnant with another while selling drugs in 2018 and 2019. She had her kids in the house at the time, authorities say.

In January 2019, officers recovered more than an ounce of cocaine in the house, during which time children were also present in the home.

In November 2017, Meredith was also found with more than half an ounce of cocaine and a firearm during a traffic stop.

