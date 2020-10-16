Woman sentenced to 23 years for role in child pornography case

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Hayes woman has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for her role in a child pornography case involving a yacht owner in Mathews County.

Jennifer Mae Hutchens appeared in federal court this week for sentencing on production of child pornography charges.

She was sentenced to 276 months, or 23 years, in prison, according to court records.

Another person involved in the crime, 53-year-old William Wellington “Billy” Hooper, of Mathews, was found guilty on child pornography charges in September.

Authorities said Hutchens was a co-conspirator while Hooper took graphic images of himself and a juvenile who worked on his 59-foot yacht in Mathews County.

Hooper was originally arrested by Mathews County Sheriff’s Office investigators in December 2019.

In September, Hooper was found guilty of conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography and two counts of coercion and enticement of a child.

They believe a female juvenile was working on Hooper’s 59-foot yacht — registered to Hooper’s residence and business, Williams Wharf Oyster Company LLC — when Hooper asked to take pornographic images of her.

Authorities also say they found “evidence of graphic material” involving Hooper and the juvenile.

According to reports, Hooper was arrested on Friday, November 22, without incident in La Plata, Maryland by the Charles County Sheriff’s office.

Hooper is facing mandatory minimums of 15 years in prison on the conspiracy and production charges and 10 years in prison on the coercion and enticement charges.

