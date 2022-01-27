Woman pleads guilty after fight at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has pleaded guilty to her involvement in a fight last summer at Busch Gardens.

Junika Dunn entered a plea on Wednesday to assault and battery after her previous malicious wounding charge was amended.

She was sentenced to 24 months with 20 months suspended. She’ll serve four years with two years of probation.

Dunn was one of three women wanted after the fight at the park in August 2021, which was caught on video. One of the victims found at the scene had severe swelling and a laceration near her eye and was taken to the hospital.

Christine Nicole Howard still has not been arrested. Elizabeth Marrero was found guilty on both her charges during her preliminary hearing on December 2. She was sentenced to 24 months with 20 months suspended and two years of unsupervised probation.